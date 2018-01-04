16 missing in Peru bridge collapse

|(Fire officers and civilians on search and rescue =Yonhap)
At least 31 civilians plunged into the Kimbiri River from the collapse, with only 15 rescued and taken to a hospital. The remaining 16 were swept away in the river’s current.
Despite the search and rescue efforts assisted by a Peruvian Army helicopter, the navy and fire department, heavy seasonal rains in the southeastern region proved too powerful. A firefighter said that “the rains not only caused the collapse of the bridge but also strengthened the currents considerably, interfering with the search and rescue greatly.”
Though the bridge has been subject to traffic control for automobiles since 2015, pedestrians had been allowed to pass the bridge.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)