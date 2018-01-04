Korean burger restaurant Mom’s Touch taps US market

BUSINESS

The first Mom's Touch branch in the US (Photo courtesy of Mom's Touch-Yonhap)

Korean hamburger and chicken brand Mom’s Touch has made inroads into the US, the homeland of burgers.The brand announced Thursday that it opened its first North American branch in Concord, California on Jan. 1.The adjacent area is packed with restaurants, but Mom’s Touch is the first one to serve burgers on the main menu.At approximately 130 square meters, the restaurant can house about 40 customers. It has an outdoor terrace to suit the warm Californian weather. It also provides customized sauces for fastidious eaters.Mom’s Touch has extended its reach abroad to three countries -- Taiwan, Vietnam and the US. There are five restaurants already running in Taiwan, and a second branch is prospected to open this year in Vietnam.A spokesman from Mom’s Touch sees the launch of its first US branch as a meaningful move.“Mom’s Touch is the first Korean burger brand to jump into the US market,” he said. “We are expecting to achieve worldwide recognition in the global market, going beyond our success in the domestic market.”By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)