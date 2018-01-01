S. Korean tech company CEOs to show up in force for upcoming CES trade show

BUSINESS

South Korean tech company CEOs are expected to show up in force at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show that kicks off in Las Vegas this month, industry sources said Monday.



According to business insiders, big companies, such as Samsung Electronics Co, LG Electronics Inc. and SK hynix Inc., will have many of their top executives at the annual trade show that runs from Jan. 9-12.



"Executives will check out all the new products, technology innovations made and trends going forward, as well as examine products made by rivals that will allow them to set future strategies," a market watcher said.



Samsung Electronics will be represented by Kim Hyun-suk, president of the company's consumer electronics division; Koh Dong-jin, head of its Internet and mobile business; and Kim Ki-nam, the CEO of the device solutions division.







Kim Ki-nam, Kim Hyun-suk, Koh Dong-jin (from left to right) (Yonhap)

Kim Hyun-suk and Koh are expected to host press conferences to highlight this year's corporate plans, with Kim Ki-nam to meet important clients at the critical event.Samsung Display Co.'s CEO Lee Dong-hoon and Samsung Electro-Mechanics chief Lee Yun-tae will also be in the US city to meet important partners. Both companies are key affiliates, along with Samsung Electronics, of Samsung Group, South Korea's No. 1 family-run conglomerate, or chaebol.Samsung's main domestic rival, LG Electronics, plans to dispatch Vice Chairman Cho Sung-jin to CES with Song Dae-hyun, head of LG's home appliances business, and Kwon Bong-suk, vice president of the home entertainment department to the gathering.Han Sang-beom, head of LG Display, the conglomerate's panel business, and its chief technology officer Kang In-Byeong are set to meet reporters at the show, with the CEO of LG Innotek, a components manufacturer, set to hold talks with representatives from partner companies.Park Sung-wook, vice chairman and CEO of SK hynix Inc., a leading chipmaker, is expected to examine the latest trends at the CES, with SK Telecom Co. CEO Park Jung-ho to be present as well.The telecom company is South Korea's largest mobile operator.From the automotive industry that have been making a greater presence at electronics events in recent years, Yang Woong-cheol, the vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's No. 1 carmaker, is to make an appearance. Chung Eui-sun, the heir apparent of the automotive company, may come to Las Vegas, industry insiders speculated.Companies like Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corp. and Dayou Winia Co., which are currently seeking new owners, on the other hand, plan to send working level executives to the show in the place of top managers. (Yonhap)