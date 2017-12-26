Ministry of Government Legislation visits the US to discuss legislative challenges

NATIONAL

Minister of Government Legislation Kim Oe-sook (top, second from right) talks with officials from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs during her four-day visit to the US earlier this month. (Ministry of Government Legislation)

The Minister of Government Legislation discussed regulatory policies and ways to improve legislative efficiency with the US legislative bodies during a four-day visit to the US earlier this month, the ministry said.Minister Kim Oe-sook visited the US Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and the Office of the Legislative Counsel of the US House of Representatives from Dec. 20-24 to learn from the US in responding to legislative challenges in the face of the "fourth industrial revolution," it said.While visiting with Neomi Rao, the Administrator of the OIRA, on Dec. 21, the minister discussed whether deregulations are necessary in the wake of rapid technological innovation and learned about the US regulatory policies, according to the ministry.She also met with Ernest Wade Ballou Jr., Legislative Counsel of the OLC of the US House of Representatives, to share opinions on the measures to enhance the cooperation between the legislative branch and the executive branch to improve legislative efficiency.Ahead of the meetings, the minister exchanged information on legislative issues surrounding foreign relations -- such as the signing of treaties -- with Richard C. Visek, the Acting Legal Adviser of the Office of the Legal Adviser of the US Department of State on Dec. 20."Because the legislative environment is dramatically changing due to the fourth industrial revolution, we are making efforts to strengthen our legislative exchange and cooperation with global leaders in legislation such as the United States to quickly respond to the changes," Minister Kim said."I look forward to the continued cooperation with the United States to take lessons from its legislative experience, because the necessity of deregulation and legislative support for facilitating technological innovation has been recognized," she added.The ministry has expanded exchanges and cooperation in the legislation sector with other countries. It has signed memoranda of understanding with 14 countries including China, Thailand and Vietnam as of December.