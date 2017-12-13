Samsung partners with Renovo for autonomous vehicle tech

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics and Revono, a US mobility software company, will collaborate to develop “highly-automated vehicle technology,” the two companies said Wednesday.



The two have been working together since the beginning of this year on enabling the Smart Machines Group under the Samsung Strategy and Innovation Center to use Renovo’s Aware operating system in its first fleet of test vehicles in California, the US company said.



Aware is a scalable automated mobility operating system which merges software, data analytics, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for AMoD deployments, it added.



Renovo is one of a number of automotive companies that Samsung has invested in and partnered with for its automotive development.



By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)