LG develops LTE-based safety technology for self-driving cars

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : Dec 10, 2017 - 14:10
  • Updated : Dec 10, 2017 - 14:10
LG Electronics said Sunday it has succeeded in demonstrating safety technologies for autonomous driving using its long-term evolution-based vehicle-to-everything technologies.

The LTE-based V2X safety technology was recently demonstrated on public roads in Gwacheon city, the tech firm said. 


LTE V2X is a technology that aims to make the traffic environment safer and more convenient by connecting vehicles to vehicles, vehicles to infrastructure and vehicles to pedestrians through LTE network. The safety technology using LTE V2X enables cars to exchange traffic information alongside nearby car information, including location, direction and speed, to avoid collision in advance.

LG Electronics said the two safety technologies demonstrated are “warning about cars emergency braking ahead” and “warning about construction work ahead.”

“Warning about cars emergency braking ahead” technology allows drivers to prevent a collision by sending a warning message when a car in front suddenly reduces its speed, for instance, due to deteriorating weather conditions.

“Warning about construction work ahead” technology helps cars to avoid construction sites in advance by sending information through information technology infrastructure.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

