Foodie camera app tops Korea’s 2017 Google Play App Awards

BUSINESS

Foodie was named Best App of the Year during Korea`s 2017 Google Play App Awards (Google Korea)

Foodie, the mobile camera app created by Snow Corp., a subsidiary of Naver, was awarded Best App of the Year by Google Play in South Korea, Google Korea said.Foodie is a camera app equipped with more than 30 filters designed for taking better pictures of food. Since its launch in February 2016, the app has racked up more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play app store.Best Game of the Year went to “Lineage II: Revolution,” the hit mobile role-playing game developed by Seoul-based Netmarble Games that was launched last year.Most Popular App of the Year went to Sandbox Color, developed by Yea Studio, a coloring app that has proved popular among teens in Korea.US-based Niantic’s “Pokemon Go,” launched belatedly in Korea in January this year, was named Most Popular Game of the Year for creating a nationwide Pokemon sensation among users of all ages.Apps recognized in the Notable Apps segment included ColorFil, social blogging app Brunch, health management app Lose Weight in 30 Days, mobile banking app Kakao Bank, real estate comparison app Hogang Nono and children’s content app Pinkfong Shapes & Colors.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)