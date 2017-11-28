Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

Nigerian-Korean model meets Congo’s ‘royal brothers’

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Nov 28, 2017 - 18:05
  • Updated : Nov 28, 2017 - 18:05
Model Han Hyun-min was pictured with two of the Congo’s “royal brothers.” Nigerian-Korean fashion model Han uploaded the photo to his social media account last Saturday.

In the photo, Han posed with the two brothers from Congo, Rabbi and Jonathan. He captioned the photo as “With Congo’s princes.”
 
(Han Hyun-min`s Instagram)

The two brothers have amassed a large following for their YouTube videos about life in Korea.

The brothers are sons of Yiombi Thona, who was born king of a little tribe town Kitona in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thona arrived in Korea in 2002 after fleeing his country and the family gained a high profile in Korea after featuring in a TV documentary series.

Time magazine named Han, 16, as one of the 30 most influential teens of 2017. He debuted at the Seoul Fashion Week in 2016.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114