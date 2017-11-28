Nigerian-Korean model meets Congo’s ‘royal brothers’

LIFE&STYLE

(Han Hyun-min`s Instagram)

Model Han Hyun-min was pictured with two of the Congo’s “royal brothers.” Nigerian-Korean fashion model Han uploaded the photo to his social media account last Saturday.In the photo, Han posed with the two brothers from Congo, Rabbi and Jonathan. He captioned the photo as “With Congo’s princes.”The two brothers have amassed a large following for their YouTube videos about life in Korea.The brothers are sons of Yiombi Thona, who was born king of a little tribe town Kitona in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thona arrived in Korea in 2002 after fleeing his country and the family gained a high profile in Korea after featuring in a TV documentary series.Time magazine named Han, 16, as one of the 30 most influential teens of 2017. He debuted at the Seoul Fashion Week in 2016.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)