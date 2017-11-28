Nigerian-Korean model meets Congo’s ‘royal brothers’

In the photo, Han posed with the two brothers from Congo, Rabbi and Jonathan. He captioned the photo as “With Congo’s princes.”
|(Han Hyun-min`s Instagram)
The two brothers have amassed a large following for their YouTube videos about life in Korea.
The brothers are sons of Yiombi Thona, who was born king of a little tribe town Kitona in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thona arrived in Korea in 2002 after fleeing his country and the family gained a high profile in Korea after featuring in a TV documentary series.
Time magazine named Han, 16, as one of the 30 most influential teens of 2017. He debuted at the Seoul Fashion Week in 2016.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)