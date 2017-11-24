'Gap exists between Seoul, Beijing over THAAD'

NATIONAL

Despite the much-publicized deal to patch up ties, there still seems to be a “gap in understanding” between South Korea and China over the issue of a US advanced missile defense system deployed here, a Seoul’s senior foreign ministry official said on Friday.



The official, who was present at a Wednesday meeting between South Korea’s Foreign Ministry Kang Kyung-hwa and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, said Beijing officials seemed to feel that they “gave up too much” to settle the dispute over Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.



In the agreement reached last month, the two sides agreed to talk through military channels about the THAAD dispute, despite no apparent shift in their position. China reiterated its opposition on THAAD, saying the system’s powerful X-band radar could look deep into its territory, while Seoul insisted the system was for defense only. The military talks are yet to be scheduled, Seoul’s defense ministry said Friday.



“I think that China feels burdened to act as if nothing happened,” the official told reporters, requesting anonymity. “It is apparent that there is a gap in the way the THAAD is perceived between the South Korea and China authorities. We acknowledged the gap.”





South Korea`s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Yonhap