Jeep secures brisk sales in Korea this year

According to data compiled by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association, the importer and distributer of the US cars sold a total of 5,543 Jeep units as of end-October, a 44.2 percent increase from 3,845 units last year.
|Jeep Renegade (FCA Korea)
“Almost all Jeep models are posting sales between 100 and 170 units every month,” a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea official said.
Jeep Renegade has largely contributed to the sales growth. It logged sales of 1,693 units as of October, taking the No. 1 spot in the segment of imported small SUVs.
Jeep Renegade is a small SUV model that has reinvented the brand’s well-known design heritage from Willys MB and Wrangler, the company said. With modern touches, the model has appealed to young customers here, it added.
Jeep Renegade offers low range gears to drive on difficult terrains. The SUV model also features the Selec-Terrain system, which provides four additional drive settings for mud, sand, snow and rocky road conditions. It is the first B segment vehicle that has nine-speed automatic transmission, offering comfortable on-road and off-road driving experiences, the company said.
Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Korea plans to launch midsized SUV models, the all-new Compass and all-new Wrangler, here next year to increase its presence in the Korean SUV market, which has become increasingly competitive in recent years.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)