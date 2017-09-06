S. Korea, Japan united in condemning N. Korea for nuke test

NATIONAL

South Korean and Japanese military chiefs on Wednesday affirmed close bilateral cooperation against North Korea in phone talks.



South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his counterpart Itsunori Onodera shared the view that the North's sixth nuclear test is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a grave challenge to the international community, according to Song's ministry.





South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo holds phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Itsunori Onodera on North Korea on Sept. 6, 2017, in this photo provided by Song`s office. (Yonhap)

They agreed that Pyongyang's reckless provocations will only deepen its isolation.They promised to work together with the US for the immediate and complete implementation of related UN resolutions and as a response to the North's nuclear and missile threats, added the ministry. (Yonhap)