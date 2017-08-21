2PM’s Lee Jun-ho to take lead role in ‘Just in Love’

|Lee Jun-ho of 2PM (JYP Entertainment)
According to the creators of “Just in Love,” which will air in the second half of this year, the show is about ordinary people experiencing love and hardship. It will be Lee’s first time in a lead role in a drama series.
He will play Lee Gang-du, a former athlete who was injured in an accident that killed his father and shattered his dreams. After living in misery for years, Lee’s life changes after meeting Ha Mun-su, his love interest played by actress Won Jin-a.
After debuting in 2008 with 2PM, Lee began his acting career with the 2013 film “Cold Eyes.” He has since appeared in other movies and TV dramas, including “Memories of the Sword,” “Memory” and “Good Manager.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)