Man tracks down, kills female waxing specialist featured in YouTube video

(Yonhap)

Prosecutors have indicted a 31-year old male suspect on charges of murdering the owner of a waxing shop.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, the man surnamed Bae is suspected of robbing, attempting to rape and murdering the woman.Bae, who had credit card debt worth 6 million won ($5,300), was looking for a target when he came across the waxing specialist in a YouTube video. He found out that she operated a waxing shop on her own in a quiet residential area, identifying her as an easy target.On July 5, Bae reportedly visited the victim at her shop, posing as a customer. After receiving waxing treatment, Bae threatened her with a weapon, demanded money and fatally stabbed her multiple times. He also bound her in an attempt to rape her.Kim was caught by police after a friend of the victim reported the alleged murder the next morning.By Kim Min-joo/ Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)