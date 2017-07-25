‘Train to Busan’ to open in Japan

A still from “Train to Busan” (NEW)

“Train to Busan” will be opening in Japanese theaters on Sept. 1, the last stop in its worldwide run.The zombie flick, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival’s Midnight Screenings category last year, has been sold to some 160 countries since its release.The film opened in North American theaters in July 2016 and was later released in Europe and South America. It will be shown on 149 screens in 44 cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka.“It is the largest-scale release of a Korean movie,” said an official at Contents Panda, the company in charge of the film’s Japanese distribution.The film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho and stars Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok and Jung Yu-mi.(doo@heraldcorp.com)