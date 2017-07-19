Halo Neuroscience launches brain-stimulating fitness headphones in Korea

Halo Neuroscience officially introduced its brain-stimulating fitness headphones in South Korea on Wednesday. Dubbed the Halo Sport, the device sends weak electrical pulses into the wearer’s brain to enhance the effectiveness of their physical training.
The Halo Sport was launched only in the US in November 2016. And now, it has arrived in Korea via the US company’s local retail partner Apsun Fit.
|Halo Neuroscience CTO Brett Wingeier speaks during a press conference held in Seoul, Wednesday. (Halo Neuroscience/Apsun Fit)
The device looks like a pair of standard noise-canceling headphones, except there is a set of rounded spikes attached to the inside of the band that touch the wearer’s head. These spikes act as neuroprimers that shoot electric pulses into the wearer’s brain.
This stimulation sends the brain’s motor cortex into a state of “hyperplasticity” — during which the neurons can more easily build and strengthen their connections to the muscles. By doing so, the device allows wearers to fully utilize all the muscles in their bodies, maximizing strength and accelerating training progress.
“The Halo Sport stimulates your brain to optimize yourself to get better faster at whatever sport you’re working on,” Chief Technology Officer of Halo Neuroscience Brett Wingeier said in a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.
Wearers should use the athletic headphones 20 minutes prior to their workout to stimulate their brain. And for the following 60 minutes, they can train in a state of “hyperplasticity” when their training capabilities are at their peak, Wingeier said.
|Korean professional golfers experience the Halo Sport in Seoul, Wednesday. (Halo Neuroscience/Apsun Fit)
To use the device, one should first wet the spikes, wear the headphones and use a mobile app to turn on the device and initiate the brain stimulation.
According to the US wearable maker, double-blind clinical studies involving the world’s top athletes, such as the US Olympic ski and snowboard team and the San Francisco Giants baseball team, have found that the Halo Sport improves training speed and power by up to 12 percent.
In Korea, the brain-stimulating athletic headphones have been officially priced at 1.3 million won ($1,158), according to the local retailer Apsun Fit.
The premium headphones appear to be much pricier in Korea than the US, where they are being sold for $749. The Korean price includes import costs, taxes and other fees, the Korean retailer explained.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)