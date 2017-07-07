Samsung set to become world’s most profitable company

Samsung Electronics is set to report its best-ever quarterly profit in the second quarter and log a larger quarterly profit than Apple for the first time.The South Korean electronics giant estimated Friday that it posted 60 trillion won ($51 billion) in sales and 14 trillion won in operating profit in the April-June period, which are increases of 17.79 percent and 71.99 percent, respectively, on the previous year.This could also be the first time that the world’s largest smartphone maker has recorded higher quarterly operating profit than Apple, which is expected to report revenue of $44.9 billion and an operating profit of $10.49 billion in the same quarter.Analysts said the record-high earnings was mainly driven by the booming semiconductor business, predicting it to post an operating profit of 7 trillion won, accounting for more than half of total operating profit. They forecast 4 trillion won in operating profit for its smartphone buisiness, 1.5 trillion won for its display unit and 800 billion won for consumer electronics.“Samsung’s chip business is predicted to rise 47 percent this year to post 74.5 trillion won in total pushing it past Intel as the biggest semiconductor maker by revenue for the first time,” said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.Earlier this week, Samsung announced plans to invest $18 billion in its chip business, to extend its lead in the market.The company is set to release its finalized earnings report later this month.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)