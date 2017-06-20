Black Pink unveils teaser video for new song

The group‘s agency YG Entertainment uploaded the teaser video to its blog (www.yg-life.com), before the song’s official release on Thursday.
Lisa kicks off the 19-second video, which offers a peek at the main riff and its concept.
|An image from Black Pink’s teaser video (YG Entertainment)
The music video was directed by Seo Hyeon-seung, who worked on the group’s previous hits “Boombayah” and “Playing With Fire.”
Black Pink will reveal the song and a music video at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will promote the song for the following two months.
It will then hold its first showcase in Japan in mid-July.
