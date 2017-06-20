Black Pink unveils teaser video for new song

An image from Black Pink’s teaser video (YG Entertainment)

Black Pink on Tuesday revealed a short clip of its music video for “As If It’s Your Last,” with members Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo making an appearance.The group‘s agency YG Entertainment uploaded the teaser video to its blog (www.yg-life.com), before the song’s official release on Thursday.Lisa kicks off the 19-second video, which offers a peek at the main riff and its concept.The music video was directed by Seo Hyeon-seung, who worked on the group’s previous hits “Boombayah” and “Playing With Fire.”Black Pink will reveal the song and a music video at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will promote the song for the following two months.It will then hold its first showcase in Japan in mid-July.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)