Teen killer texted ‘going on the hunt’ to accomplice

The 17-year-old suspect walks into local court in Incheon on Friday. (Yonhap)

The teen suspect on trial for the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Incheon described herself as “going on the hunt,” it was revealed on Thursday.The defendant, a 17-year-old high school dropout, lured and killed an elementary student at her Incheon home on March 29.The defendant is accused of luring and murdering the victim at her home in Incheon. The defendant strangled the victim, and dismembered her body. She then handed over a part of the victim’s remains to an accomplice, who then disposed of the remains.The defendant has confessed to her crime, but claims that she was influenced by psychological conditions, and that the crime was not premeditated. The suspect is said to be suffering from Asperger syndrome.The prosecution, however, claim that the defendant appears to have followed a carefully laid out plan.According to the prosecution, the suspect left her apartment building using the entrance different to that leading to her home. In addition, the suspect wore sunglasses and used an umbrella to appear as an adult, and later changed into her pajamas before taking out the trash after the murder to appear as though she had remained at home until that point.It was also revealed that the defendant, whose identity is withheld, messaged an accomplice saying “(I am) going on the hunt,” before murdering the victim.The defendant again messaged the accomplice after the act that reads “(I have) returned home. The situation was good.” The accomplice, whose identity is also withheld, replied “(Is the victim) alive? Are the fingers pretty?” to which the defendant replied that the victim’s fingers are pretty.The defendant’s attorney, however, claims that she did bring the victim to her home, but the murder was not premeditated. According to the defense team, the victim appeared to abuse the defendant’s cat, which prompted the defendant to attack the child.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)