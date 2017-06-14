[Graphic News] How Moon Jae-in’s Cabinet is shaping up

Twice endorses Japan’s Shibuya 109 stores

Published : 2017-06-14 14:19
Updated : 2017-06-14 14:19

Twice will be promoting the summer sale campaign of Japan’s department store chain Shibuya 109, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.

The members of JYP’s multinational group were recently selected as the models for the chain’s “109 Summer Sale” campaign for 2017. Billboards featuring Twice will be hung at seven stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Shizuoka and Kagoshima. 

A promotional image of Twice (JYP Entertainment)


Twice will officially debut in Japan on June 28 with the album “#TWICE.” Following its release, the group will hold the “Twice Debut Showcase Touchdown in Japan” on July 2 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

To mark the album release, the group will collaborate with Shibuya 109 to host pop-up stores at its Tokyo and Osaka branches throughout July.

The group, which debuted in 2015, is one of the most popular K-pop groups in Korea.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

