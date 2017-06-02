FM designate says victims should be at center of resolving comfort women is...

Hyundai Motor’s Grandeur Hybrid used as Al Gore’s official ride

Published : 2017-06-02 16:28
Updated : 2017-06-02 16:28

Hyundai Motor’s hybrid version of its flagship Grandeur full-size premium sedan as well as its Ioniq electric vehicles were used as official cars during former US Vice President-turned-environmental activist Al Gore’s visit to South Korea, the company said Friday.

The hybrid version of Hyundai Motor’s flagship Grandeur sedan. (Hyundai Motor Group)

The Grandeur Hybrid was used as Gore’s official car during his daylong stay, while related officials rode the Ioniq EV at Al Gore’s request for an eco-friendly car.

“We are glad to have offered our eco-friendly vehicles as official rides for former Vice President Al Gore, who is taking the initiative in solving environmental issues worldwide,” said Hyundai Motor.

The 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner visited the country Thursday to give a keynote speech at the 11th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity and for a special lecture session at Chungang University in Seoul.

Hyundai Motor sold 3,499 units of the Grandeur Hybrid between January and May this year, while sales of the Ioniq EV totaled 2,415 units, the company said. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

