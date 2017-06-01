City to offer free public transport to combat fine dust

(Yonhap)

From July, Seoul will provide free public transportation on days with high fine dust concentrations, to discourage commuters from driving and to help curb air pollution.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that it would introduce fare exemptions for bus and subway users during commuting hours -- from the first train or bus to 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., -- on days on which the daily average concentration of ultra-fine dust is above 50 micrograms per cubic meter. The same will apply when the fine dust concentration is forecast to be above 80 micrograms per cubic meter on the following day.“This measure is to boost citizen participation in the odd-even license plate number program,” said Jung Mi-seon, a Seoul City official in charge of air quality management division. The system is a voluntary program that encourage drivers to leave their cars on days designated according to the last number of the license plate.In a public debate last week, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon vow that he will prioritize concerns for citizens over costs in battling air pollution. The debate had brought some 3,000 citizens and experts together to help solve the fine dust problem.“Seoul may suffer 25 billion won ($22 million) in financial losses a year when public transportation is offered for free, based on last year’s record of fine dust levels rising to ‘serious’ seven times,” said Park during talk with citizens.“But the value of human beings is far greater than that of money.”Calling the fine dust situation a disaster, the city government said it would implement a revised ordinance and new advisory system to protect the vulnerable, such as elderly and children, from air pollutants and related health risks.The city will inject 2.9 billion won to installing air purifiers at 6,284 childcare centers and 488 child welfare institutions. Another 13 billion won will be allocated to providing face masks for the vulnerable when the fine dust advisory is issued. Both plans will immediately start from July, the city government said.In addition, traffic will be restricted in the center of the city.If the Transport Ministry OKs the plan, the roughly 17 square kilometers within Seoul’s city walls will be off limits to vehicles with poor emissions ratings.The city said it would introduce this new traffic policy as early as next year, along with measures to install CCTV systems and charging penalties to those who drive in the designated area.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)