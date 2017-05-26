Louis Vuitton opens reservations for brand exhibition

“Volez, Voguez, Voyagez -- Louis Vuitton,” a new exhibition from Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton)

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has begun taking reservations for tickets to its free brand exhibition “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez -- Louis Vuitton.”The exhibition will feature roughly 1,000 items collected by the design house from its establishment in 1854. The show is organized into 10 themes that illustrate the history of the brand, culminating in a space devoted to the artisanal spirit of Louis Vuitton.Those who wish to see the exhibition can reserve regular tickets or tickets for docent tours that will provide a detailed explanation of the exhibition and the history of the brand.“Volez, Voguez, Voyagez -- Louis Vuitton” will be held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza from June 8 to Aug. 27. Tickets can be reserved on the exhibition’s official website, https://lvseoulvvv.co.kr.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)