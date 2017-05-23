After monumental season, Tottenham's Son Heung-min hungry for more

Even after setting the scoring record for a South Korean player in a European club season, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is hungry for more.



Son made a triumphant return home Tuesday after netting 21 goals in 46 matches in all competitions during the 2016-2017 season. He broke the previous South Korean scoring mark held by Cha Bum-kun, who scored 19 for the German outfit Leverkusen in the 1985-1986 season.



South Korean football player Son Heung-min speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport on May 23, 2017, after completing a Premier League season with Tottenham Hotspur. (Yonhap)

Son was named the Premier League's Player of the Month twice, and the Spurs finished second in the 20-team league while leading the competition with 86 goals.Asked to evaluate his season on a scale of 100, Son hesitated to give himself a high grade."Unless I play like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it'll be hard to give myself 100 out of 100," Son told reporters at Incheon International Airport. "I know I accomplished a lot this season, but I also went through some tough times. And those moments helped me grow as a player. I'd give myself maybe 70 points."At 24, Son may not even have entered his true athletic prime.And the player himself said he is still a work in progress."I feel like I am still young and have a lot more to learn," Son said. "I know my career is just beginning. After the season ended (last weekend), I couldn't get to sleep, knowing I could have played better. But overall, I learned a lot this season."And his teammates certainly appreciate what Son has done."Sonny is a very good player, and he shows that game in and game out," said defensive back Kyle Walker, one of three teammates accompanying Son here, referring to Son by his nickname."Hopefully, it'll continue because what he's achieved is a credit to Tottenham, as well as to South Korea," Walker added.Son, who began his club career in Germany and also had a stint with Leverkusen, said he is actually "sorry" to Cha for the constant comparisons in the media."I can't even compare to the player that he was back in the days, when he battled in Europe in much more difficult circumstances," Son said. "As for the records, they are there to be broken. And I'll try to break my own record next year."Tottenham improved from third place last year to second place this year, but Son lamented the fact that the Spurs missed out on trophies. They were knocked out of the semifinals at the FA Cup and the fourth round in the League Cup. They fell in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League."I know we had a strong season, better than last year, and I think we can be even better next year," Son said. "I haven't won any trophy in my career, and I'd like to lift one."Though his club season ended, Son has some important business left to handle. He was named to the national team that will face Qatar in a key World Cup qualifying match on June 13 in Doha.Son will need to stay hot and keep his scoring touch intact, if South Korea are to pick up three points and get a step closer to their ninth consecutive World Cup finals.South Korea are currently in second place in Group A of the final Asian qualifying round with 13 points, four behind Iran and one ahead of Uzbekistan. Only the top two teams will earn automatic berths to the World Cup.Son's last international goal was the game-winner in the 3-2 victory over Qatar last October.Son, who has 17 goals in 53 matches for South Korea, has been less consistent with the national team than he has been with his club. National team head coach Uli Stielike opined Monday that it may be due to Son's unfamiliarity with the national team players and the general lack of practice time with them.There will be more time to train this time around, and Son said he's looking forward to the opportunity."It doesn't matter who scores, as long as we win the match," Son added. "I'll obviously try to get on the board, but the more important thing is to be prepared for the match." (Yonhap)