Samsung reshuffles executives for smartphones, appliances

Samsung Electronics said it carried out a reshuffle of its executives in its smartphone and home appliance units on Thursday, the first restructuring to take place since the personnel moves were delayed due to the corruption scandal.Samsung said it promoted a total of 54 executives, including six to executive vice president positions, 11 to senior vice presidents and 30 to vice presidents. Five were promoted to advisors and two were promoted to master seniors. There are two new executives with foreign nationalities, Joseph Stinziano and John Herrington, and two new female executives including Lee Ae-young and Lee Hye-jeong.Korea’s largest conglomerate usually carries out reshuffles and appointments of its executives as well as CEOs, in December. However, Samsung delayed last year’s appointments after the company was embroiled in a corruption scandal which led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye and the arrest of Lee Jae-yong, the group’s de facto leader.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)