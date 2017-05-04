‘Guardian,’ ‘The Handmaiden’ win big at Baeksang Awards

Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook and director Park Chan-wook were awarded the grand prizes at the 2017 Baeksang Arts Awards held Wednesday at Coex Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul.



Kim wrote tvN’s megahit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and Park directed award-winning film “The Handmaiden” (2016).





(tvN/ CJ E&M)

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

“Since I am getting this award for ‘The Handmaiden,’ I think I can say something like this. Someone who can make society one in which people are not discriminated by gender, gender identity, sexual orientation -- I recommend you to take that in account when you are voting (for the president),” Park said during his acceptance speech.Other winners included Gong Yoo from “Guardian,” Seo Hyun-jin from the tvN drama “Another Miss Oh,” Song Kang-ho from the thriller film “The Age of Shadows” and Son Ye-jin from the period film “The Last Princess,” who were named best actors and actresses.Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung from “Love in the Moonlight” were awarded the popularity awards. The late Kim Young-Ae won the lifetime achievement award.The full list of winners:- Grand prize: Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden”)- Best film: “The Wailing”- Best director: Kim Jee-woon (“The Age of Shadows”)- Best new director: Yeon Sang-ho (“Train to Busan”)- Best actor/actress: Song Kang-ho (“The Age of Shadows”), Son Ye-jin (“The Last Princess”)- Best supporting actor/actress: Kim Ui-Seong (“Train to Busan”), Kim So-jin (“The King”)- Best new actor/actress: Ryu Jun-yeol (“The King”), Lee Sang-hee (“Our Love Story”)- Best screenplay: Yoon Ga-eun (“The World of Us”)- Popularity award: Do Kyung-soo (“My Annoying Brother”), Im Yoon-ah (“Confidential Assignment”)- Grand prize: Kim Eun-sook (“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”)- Best drama: “Dear My Friends” (tvN)- Best educational/cultural program: “Ssulzun” (JTBC)- Best variety show: “Mom’s Diary - My Ugly Duckling” (SBS)- Best producer: Yoo In-sik (“Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim”)- Best actor/actress: Gong Yoo (“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”), Seo Hyun-jin (“Another Miss Oh”)- Best new actor/actress: Kim Min-seok (“Doctors”), Lee Se-young (“The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop”)- Best screenplay: Noh Hee-kyung (“Dear My Friends”)- Best entertainer: Yang Se-hyeong (“Shorterview”), Park Na-rae (“I Live Alone”)- Popularity award: Park Bo-gum (“Love in the Moonlight”), Kim Yoo-jung (“Love in the Moonlight”)- Best style: Kim Ha-neul (“On the Way to the Airport”)- Lifetime achievement award: Kim Young-AeBy Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)