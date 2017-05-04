‘Guardian,’ ‘The Handmaiden’ win big at Baeksang Awards

Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook and director Park Chan-wook were awarded the grand prizes at the 2017 Baeksang Arts Awards held Wednesday at Coex Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul.
Kim wrote tvN’s megahit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and Park directed award-winning film “The Handmaiden” (2016).
Other winners included Gong Yoo from “Guardian,” Seo Hyun-jin from the tvN drama “Another Miss Oh,” Song Kang-ho from the thriller film “The Age of Shadows” and Son Ye-jin from the period film “The Last Princess,” who were named best actors and actresses.
Film category
- Grand prize: Park Chan-wook (“The Handmaiden”)
- Best film: “The Wailing”
- Best director: Kim Jee-woon (“The Age of Shadows”)
- Best new director: Yeon Sang-ho (“Train to Busan”)
- Best actor/actress: Song Kang-ho (“The Age of Shadows”), Son Ye-jin (“The Last Princess”)
- Best supporting actor/actress: Kim Ui-Seong (“Train to Busan”), Kim So-jin (“The King”)
- Best new actor/actress: Ryu Jun-yeol (“The King”), Lee Sang-hee (“Our Love Story”)
- Best screenplay: Yoon Ga-eun (“The World of Us”)
- Popularity award: Do Kyung-soo (“My Annoying Brother”), Im Yoon-ah (“Confidential Assignment”)
Television category
- Grand prize: Kim Eun-sook (“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”)
- Best drama: “Dear My Friends” (tvN)
- Best educational/cultural program: “Ssulzun” (JTBC)
- Best variety show: “Mom’s Diary - My Ugly Duckling” (SBS)
- Best producer: Yoo In-sik (“Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim”)
- Best actor/actress: Gong Yoo (“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”), Seo Hyun-jin (“Another Miss Oh”)
- Best new actor/actress: Kim Min-seok (“Doctors”), Lee Se-young (“The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop”)
- Best screenplay: Noh Hee-kyung (“Dear My Friends”)
- Best entertainer: Yang Se-hyeong (“Shorterview”), Park Na-rae (“I Live Alone”)
- Popularity award: Park Bo-gum (“Love in the Moonlight”), Kim Yoo-jung (“Love in the Moonlight”)
- Best style: Kim Ha-neul (“On the Way to the Airport”)
- Lifetime achievement award: Kim Young-Ae
