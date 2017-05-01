Groups rush to declare support for presidential front-runner Moon

A series of organizations here have declared their political endorsement of presidential front-runner Moon Jae-in, apparently suggesting their anticipation of his victory in the May 9 election.



The National Employment Service Association, a non-government organization committed to various vocational training services, announced their endorsement of the Democratic Party candidate, the party said Monday.





Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party, gives two thumbs up while surrounded by supporters and voters in the college district of Shinchon in northwestern Seoul on April 30, 2017. (Yonhap)

"We decided to actively support Democratic Party candidate Moon Jae-in, who will spearhead efforts to create new jobs and also build a just, fair Republic of Korea where the people will be the owners," the association said in a press release, according to the Democratic Party.The association boasts 15,000 member firms that together are responsible for the employment of 3 million people, the party said in a press release.The association's endorsement was quickly followed by declarations of support by a group of businesses and people in the video and online game industry."We, the experts and industrialists in the game industry, firmly believe candidate Moon Jae-in to be the right person to help revive the country's former fame as a powerhouse in the global game industry and declare our support for him," they said in a press conference held at the National Assembly, according to the party.A group of 477 people working with and for children also declared their support for the presidential front-runner. They included officials from the Korea Association of the Community Child Center.With only eight days left until the presidential election and Moon leading the race by what many believe a large, irreversible margin, a growing number of groups and organizations here have been declaring their support for the liberal candidate.Among such groups was the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, the larger of two umbrella labor groups here with more than 670,000 members, which declared its endorsement of Moon last week.Many others were expected to follow before the election to be held next Tuesday.In the latest poll released Sunday, the Democratic Party's standard-bearer garnered an approval rating of 42.6 percent, greatly outpacing his largest rival Ahn Cheol-soo from the center-left People's Party with 20.9 percent. (Yonhap)