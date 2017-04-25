Kia unveils high-performance features of Stinger sports sedan

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday unveiled the high-performance features of its Stinger sports sedan ahead of the planned launch next month.



The car will be domestically available in three trims fitted with a 2.0 twin-turbo, a 3.3 twin-turbo, and a 2.2 diesel engine all mated to eight-speed automatic gear box, the company said. The 3.3 turbo with 370 horsepower on tap and 52.0 kilogram-force meter of torque can push the car from naught to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.9 seconds, Kia said in a statement.



Kia Stinger sports car (Kia Motors)

The all-wheel drive Stinger also carries a launch control function, an electric aid to assist drivers in accelerating rapidly from a standing start.In the domestic market, the Stinger will be Kia's first sedan that carries an independent badge without the KIA logo. But it will be sold overseas with the KIA logo that can boost sales.The starting price of the new model, fully equipped, will be in the upper end of the 30-million-won range (about $27,000), a company spokesman said.The company has yet to decide on the Stinger's timeframe for exports.Kia introduced its Audi A4 challenger in Geneva, Detroit and Seoul from January to March.For customers who expect high-performance brakes, Kia plans to selectively offer Brembos that are on cars made by Ferrari.Besides its racing credentials, the Stinger boasts of five driving modes -- sport, comfort, eco, smart and custom -- depending on the driver's preference. Altering the modes can change the throttle response, steering feel and overall engine output.The car will have highway driving assist, active lane keep assist and forward collision alert systems to enhance its safety, the company said. (Yonhap)