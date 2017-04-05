Genesis eyeing luxury car market in Middle East

Hyundai Motor Co. is eyeing opportunities to expand into the Middle Eastern luxury car market by showcasing its luxury Genesis sedans at a local conference, the company said Wednesday.



Hyundai will provide four G90 top-of-the-line full-size sedans and another four G80 executive cars as official vehicles for the Conde Nast International Luxury Conference 2017 to be held in Muscat, Oman from this week, a company spokesman said.



Conde Nast International, a London-based fashion magazine, is holding the two-day gathering that ends Thursday, so business leaders in the luxury and fashion industries as well as those in media can discuss current trends and ways to meet changing customer demand.





(Hyundai)

Hyundai officially sponsored the same conference when it was held in Seoul last year by offering its Genesis sedans to transport big-name attendees of the event.As the Middle East is a big potential market for Hyundai, it plans to continue to promote its luxury vehicles through global events and other channels, the carmaker said.In recent years, Hyundai has launched the luxury sedan, which carries an independent nameplate, in the United States, Canada, Russia and the Middle East. (Yonhap)