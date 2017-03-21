Olympus offers integration of surgical systems at hospitals

A model uses the smart touch panel from Olympus Korea’s newly-launched surgical system integration solution Endoalpha during a demonstration in Seoul, Tuesday. (Olympus Korea)

Kwon Young-min, director of Olympus Korea’s surgical product business division, speaks during a press conference held in Seoul Tuesday to introduce Endoalpha. (Olympus Korea)

Olympus Korea has launched its new surgical system integration solution Endoalpha, designed to improve work efficiency of endoscopy units and operating rooms inside hospitals of all sizes.Endoalpha brings multiple tasks -- such as operating diverse medical devices and sending endoscopic images and videos -- under a single network, so they can be controlled via a single smart touch panel.Doctors and medical staff can operate everything from the main endoscopy device, surgical lights and surgical beds by using only the touch panel. The integration helps reduce the complexity of operating multiple medical devices and improves overall workflow, according to the Japan-based company.“An operating room has more than 20 medical devices that must be manually managed by the medical staff, who are moving around a conglomeration of cables connecting the devices,” Kwon Young-min, director of Olympus Korea’s surgical product business division said at a press conference Tuesday in Seoul to introduce Endoalpha.“By clearing up space and reducing unnecessary mobility in the operating room, our solution enhances procedural efficiency as well as lessens the likelihood of surgical site infections,” Kwon said.A case study on Endoalpha’s usage by a Japan-based hospital showed that the system reduced surgical operation time by an average of four minutes per operation, making time for additional surgeries or other tasks, according to Olympus.The solution is able to host medical devices of all brands except for endoscopy equipment, which must be an Olympus device as other brands do not have the network access needed to connect the external devices.Building an Endoalpha-integrated operating room takes around two weeks, a relatively short period of time as the design of the space is meticulously rendered in 3-D prior to construction.“The goal of Endoalpha is to allow doctors and medical staff (to) work in the most convenient and efficient setting, reflecting Olympus’ mission to contribute to the improvement of medical systems,” said Ito Hiroyuki, the Asia-Pacific head of Olympus’ surgical products division.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)