Samsung showcases teaser for presumed Galaxy S8

Samsung Electronics Co., which is set to unveil its new flagship smartphone later this month, on Tuesday introduced a teaser poster which apparently describes the presumed Galaxy S8 smartphone.



The poster carries the Korean slogan "Completion and a New Start," with a person standing next to a smartphone-shaped door which leads to space.



(Samsung)

The tech giant said the poster is aimed at promoting the new device and will deliver never-before-seen experiences. Industry watchers expect the Galaxy S8 will boast cutting-edge technologies including an iris scanner and may come with an artificial-intelligence program.Samsung plans to showcase the S8 smartphone on March 29 in New York and London, which will be March 30 in Korea.The world's largest smartphone maker, meanwhile, is expected to provide various incentives to those who make early reservations before official sales begin, in an apparent bid to boost demand and put to rest the damage to its reputation incurred by the Galaxy Note 7 phablet. The Note 7 line was discontinued last year due to battery problems that caused some of the devices to catch fire.Samsung Electronics is expected to receive reservations from April 7 to 17, while shipping the device in advance for early adopters."For the Galaxy Note 7, the number of reservations came to 400,000 units. Numbers for the Galaxy S8 should be similar, or even higher," an industry watcher said. (Yonhap)