BAT Korea, Sacheon city sign scholarship program

BAT Korea CEO Tony Hayward (left), Sacheon City Mayor Song Do-geun (center) and Kim Jung-kyu, head of the Sacheon Office of Education pose during a signing ceremony held for a scholarship program to be funded by the tobacco maker, at Sacheon City Hall, Monday. (BAT Korea)

British American Tobacco Korea and Sacheon city government signed an agreement Monday to operate a 100 million won ($89,000) scholarship program aimed at fostering local talent, the company said in a statement.Under the program, the tobacco maker is set to donate 100 million won starting this year for scholarship programs supervised and operated by the municipal and education office in the city in South Gyeongsang Province. BAT Korea has a manufacturing facility in Sacheon. About 30 million won will be allocated to a scholarship program and the rest will be spent for educational programs and free lunch meals at local schools.“This agreement with BAT Korea will serve as an important turning point for the talent development in Sacheon,” said Sacheon City Mayor Song Do-geun. “These programs are expected to make a significant contribution for mutual growth within the region.”By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)