[Well-curated] State of the ark

An installation view from National Geographic's "Photo Ark" exhibition (Instagram) An installation view from National Geographic's "Photo Ark" exhibition (Instagram)

Visual record of endangered species National Geographic's "Photo Ark" exhibition, now on display in Seoul, opens with a stark warning: Time is running out for many of Earth's wondrous creatures. The ongoing project, helmed by photographer Joel Sartore since 2006, is a global initiative that has captured more than 15,000 species in human care. The exhibition turns out to be a powerful equalizing force. A tiny mantis commands the same frame size as a towering elephant, each shot against a stark black or white background that strips away everything but the essential details of each endangered species -- the delicate scales of a snake, the surprisingly human-like hands of a capuchin monkey, the penetrating gaze of a Bengal tiger. Perhaps most striking is how each animal faces the camera head-on, eyes locking with viewers in an intimate connection that's hard to miss. This visual dialogue drives home the exhibition's central message, displayed prominently on one wall: "Look these animals in the eye. You see we're not so different."

An installation view of National Geographic's "Photo Ark" exhibition (Instagram) An installation view of National Geographic's "Photo Ark" exhibition (Instagram)

With thousands of endangered species captured in this ongoing chronicle, from the tiniest insects to the most majestic mammals, the Photo Ark stands as both an ode to Earth's biodiversity and a poignant reminder of what we stand to lose -- and why it matters. "Photo Ark" runs through April 20, 2025. The admission fee is 15,000 won for adults, 12,000 won for children.

Mokdong Shooting Range at the Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul (Mokdong Shooting Range) Mokdong Shooting Range at the Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul (Mokdong Shooting Range)

Shoot your shot Located within the Mokdong Sports Complex in Seoul, Mokdong Shooting Range offers an exciting experience for both air rifle and live ammunition shooting enthusiasts. Whether you're looking to release some stress or try something new, this indoor shooting range is a perfect place for a fun date or family outing, especially on a cold day. The range is especially popular among couples and families. While shooting with live ammunition is open only to adults, children can try air rifle shooting, making it a great choice for parents and kids to enjoy together. It’s common to see families visiting, with kids enjoying the air rifle shooting, while adults try their hands with firearms. For live ammunition shooting, ID checks are strictly enforced. Once cleared, you can enter the designated shooting area during your allotted time. Before you begin, you’ll find a cozy waiting area designed like a cafe, where you can relax and view photos and autographs of famous actors and shooting athletes adorning the walls. When entering the shooting area, you are asked to wear earplugs, goggles, and a bulletproof vest for safety. After your shooting session, you’ll receive a target with your score and name written on it, which you can take home as a souvenir. Shooting prices range from 5,000 won ($3.45) for air rifles (10 shots), 25,000 won for handguns (10 shots), 50,000 won for a 45 Caliber or Magnum 357 (15 shots) to 63,500 won for a Chris Vector 9mm (30 shots). You can prepay for your session via Naver for convenience. On weekends, the shooting range can get crowded, so it’s a good idea to plan ahead.

Secret Christmas Station 2023 at the Culture Station 284 (Korea Craft Design Foundation) Secret Christmas Station 2023 at the Culture Station 284 (Korea Craft Design Foundation)

Secret Christmas Station If you have yet to get a Christmas gift for friends or family, here is a perfect chance to find one: Secret Christmas Station will open Friday at the Culture Station 284 located next to Seoul Station. This year’s Secret Christmas Station is the second edition, following last year's inaugural edition that attracted more than 20,000 people. The three-day event will bring together more than 90 brands and vendors of craft studios, bakeries and fashion with the theme of Christmas. The market is recommended for anyone looking for a gift for year-end gatherings or ornaments for their Christmas trees.

Secret Christmas Station 2023 at the Culture Station 284 (Korea Craft Design Foundation) Secret Christmas Station 2023 at the Culture Station 284 (Korea Craft Design Foundation)