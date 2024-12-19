Most Popular
Lotteria caught in crossfire of martial law debacle
Local hamburger chain where former, current military commanders met to plot martial law draws unwanted attentionBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 14:58
Homegrown fast-food chain Lotteria has garnered unwarranted nationwide attention in relation to the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, after it was revealed that military commanders had discussed their actions concerning the president's orders at one of its branches.
The fast-food brand, one of the largest in the country, has expressed discomfort in the surge of internet memes linking it to President Yoon Suk Yeol's ill-fated declaration of martial law.
"We are perplexed for being embroiled in political matters. We had no idea that the (military commanders) visited one of our restaurants, and the eatery in question is just one of our branches," Lotteria officials told local media, adding that they have no plans to release an "Insurrection Burger" or “Civil War Burger,” despite any online indications.
Lotteria's Ansan Sangnoksu branch in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where the military commanders are believed to have met for the martial law plot, had hundreds of new reviews on Tuesday and Wednesday after the revelation about the meeting was reported by local media. Many of them include ironic five-star ratings, while some contain malicious comments.
The beleaguered president is facing criminal charges of insurrection and abuse of power related to his orders during the short-lived martial law that involved arresting key political figures and deploying troops to the nation's parliament and election authority.
Investigators found that Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho met with two colonels of his command and his predecessor Roh Sang-won at the hamburger joint two days before Yoon announced martial law. Police believe that Roh, a close confidant of Yoon, told the officers of the imminent martial law and instructed them to acquire the server of the National Election Commission upon the president's declaration.
