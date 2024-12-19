[Photo News] World’s first wireless, transparent TV

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon to appear in court, lawyer decries investigation 'frenzy'
-
2
Parties clash over Han Duck-soo's authority to approve justices for Yoon Suk Yeol trial
-
3
Cold snap to hit S. Korea from Wednesday
-
4
Number of immigrants in S. Korea hits record 1.56 million in 2024
-
5
'Report IU to the CIA': Bizarre online trolling of celebs who support Yoon impeachment
-
6
Night of chaos: Inside Yoon’s Cabinet in hours before declaration
-
7
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
8
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another scandal?
-
9
Martial law, treason, insurrection: When news suddenly felt like foreign language
-
10
Political uncertainty weighs on Korea’s credit rating
[Photo News] World’s first wireless, transparent TVBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 19, 2024 - 11:19
LG Electronics announced Thursday the global launch of the LG Signature OLED T, the world’s first wireless and transparent TV. The 77-inch TV features a 4K resolution transparent screen with LG’s wireless transmission technology and the ability to switch between opaque and transparent modes at the push of a button. The opaque mode delivers stunning 4K picture quality, while the transparent mode offers an open view of the space behind the screen. Preorders are now open in North America, with a sequential rollout planned in major markets, including Europe and South Korea, with a starting price of $59,999. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Seoul vows to restore market credibility amid political turmoil
-
Korean won falls to 1,450 per US dollar, lowest in 15 yrs
-
Will Yoon be caught up in yet another political scandal?