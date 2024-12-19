[Photo News] World’s first wireless, transparent TV

LG Electronics announced Thursday the global launch of the LG Signature OLED T, the world’s first wireless and transparent TV. The 77-inch TV features a 4K resolution transparent screen with LG’s wireless transmission technology and the ability to switch between opaque and transparent modes at the push of a button. The opaque mode delivers stunning 4K picture quality, while the transparent mode offers an open view of the space behind the screen. Preorders are now open in North America, with a sequential rollout planned in major markets, including Europe and South Korea, with a starting price of $59,999. (LG Electronics)