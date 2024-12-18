'Harbin' cast and director chart legacy of Korean independence hero

From left: Actors Park Hoon, Jo Woo-jin, Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo-been, Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Dong-wook attend a press event for "Harbin" held in Yongsan, Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A historical drama about Korea's legendary independence fighters is hitting IMAX screens just in time for the holidays. But first, its creators had to wrestle with the weight of history.

"Harbin," starring top actor Hyun Bin as independence activist Ahn Jung-eun, follows the 1909 assassination of Ito Hirobumi, the first Japanese Governor-General of Korea and the first Prime Minister of Japan.

The film reimagines a scenario in which, during his time in the armed resistance against the occupation of Korea, Ahn's mercy toward a Japanese prisoner leads to devastating losses among his comrades -- a fictional twist that sets him on his path toward the historic assassination.

"The responsibility was immense," Hyun Bin said at Wednesday's press conference that followed the press screening at CGV Yongsan in Seoul, joined by director Woo Min-ho and co-stars Jeon Yeo-been, Jo Woo-jin and Lee Dong-wook. "Gratitude strikes me the most -- for those who fought for our freedom and today's Korea."

The actor spent months poring through museum archives and historical documents to study Ahn's life. The task came with dual pressures -- not just the weight of portraying a national hero, but grappling with the shadow of "Hero," the popular musical that has defined the figure in Korean cultural memory.

He emphasized finding a fresh angle: "In the process, we focused on the human emotions and weaknesses coming from various changing relationships," the actor said.

The film rushes like a bullet train through its two-hour running time, mixing suspense with spectacular action sequences that Woo hopes would set it apart from streaming fare.

"Making a film distinct from streaming platforms was a central question," Woo said, explaining his choice for classical cinematography and the IMAX format.

At one point, Woo grew emotional discussing the film's relevance amid the current political turmoil in Korea.

"I hope this movie helps people regain pride and self-esteem about this country," he said, stopping briefly to collect himself.

"It's about a cause surpassing oneself," said actress Jeon Yeo-been, discussing the independence fighters' commitment and sacrifice. Jo Woo-jin echoed the sentiment: "After all, this is a movie about people dreaming of a better tomorrow -- about finding hope and solidarity even in the darkest times."

"Harbin" opens nationwide Dec. 24.