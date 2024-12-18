KMI opens joint medical checkup center in Mongolia

Korea Medical Institute’s Chief Strategy Officer Lee Kwang-bae (front row, first from the right), poses for a photo with board members and employees of KMI and Mongolia's Family Medical Center at the opening ceremony of their joint medical center in Ulaanbaatar on Oct. 25. (Korea Medical Institute)

Korea Medical Institute announced Wednesday that it has opened its first overseas medical check-up center, Family Medical Center with KMI, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Located at the E-Mart Bayangol branch, the facility is a joint project between KMI and Mongolia’s Family Medical Center, aiming to improve access to health screenings for Mongolians while introducing advanced Korean medical services, KMI said.

The center offers a range of services, including national health screenings, corporate check-ups and individual medical assessments since its opening in September.

By integrating KMI’s specialized expertise with Mongolia’s healthcare needs, the center provides a tailored and differentiated experience for clients, according to the institute.

Mongolia implemented a mandatory national health screening program in May 2022 to encourage early disease detection and prevention, leading to growing demand for medical services. To support these efforts, the institute added that KMI and FMC will jointly operate the facility and collaborate on technology sharing and training programs for Mongolian medical professionals.

“Starting with the launch of the K-Health Check-up System in Mongolia, we will continue to strive for the expansion of Korea’s advanced medical systems to other countries,” said KMI’s Chief Strategy Officer, Lee Kwang Bae.

Established in 1985, KMI operates eight medical check-up centers in South Korea, including locations in Seoul, Busan and Jeju. It focuses on disease prevention and public health while engaging in various social contribution programs.