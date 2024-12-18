Army unit had live ammunition on martial law night: report

This CCTV footage provided by the National Assembly Secretariat shows martial law command personnel advancing along the aisle on the second floor of the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Dec. 4, a couple of hours after the martial law declaration. (Yonhap)

Live ammunition and Taser gun cartridges, along with blank rounds, were taken out of a military depot for the 707th Special Mission Group that forcibly entered the National Assembly after martial law was declared on Dec. 3.

According to a report submitted to Rep. Seo Young-kyo by the Army Special Warfare Command -- the group's parent unit -- 3,960 live rounds, 1,980 blank rounds and 100 cartridges for Taser guns, were withdrawn for the 707th Special Mission Group on the night when impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.

All ammunition withdrawn during the martial law operation was returned on Dec. 4 when the martial law was lifted, according to the report.

The report Seo received also aligns with testimony from Gen. Park An-su, the former Army Chief of Staff who was appointed to lead the martial law command.

At a National Assembly Defense Committee hearing on Dec. 5, Park testified that he had disapproved a request from Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-geun, then commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, to authorize the use of Taser guns and blank rounds during the operation.

The 707th Special Mission Group unit arrived at the National Assembly at around midnight, after receiving orders from Kwak on the night of the declaration.