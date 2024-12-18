Military brought live ammunition to parliament during martial law: report

Soldiers prepare to enter the National Assembly building at around midnight on Dec. 4 after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. (Yonhap)

Troops mobilized under the Dec. 3 martial law decree brought with them thousands of rounds of live ammunition for their operations, reports revealed Tuesday.

The 707th Special Missions Group of the Army's Special Warfare Command brought 3,960 live ammunition rounds, 1,980 blank rounds and 100 cartridges for stun guns when they were deployed to the National Assembly, the National Election Commission and other areas across Seoul on the night of Dec. 3-4.

It was also reported by local broadcaster MBC that troops from the Army's Capital Defense Command, also deployed to the parliament, took over 5,000 live ammunition rounds along with some 3,000 blanks.

Kim Seon-ho, the vice defense minister and the acting defense minister, had told the parliament on Dec. 5 that no live ammunition was distributed to the soldiers. When the ministry was questioned about the matter, it said the bullets were transported to the various sites but not distributed to individual soldiers.

The CDC also said that its soldiers were sent into the parliament without ammunition.

It is unclear whether the guns were unloaded as the military claims. Some of the soldiers deployed at the parliament were filmed pointing their guns at the people there, but no shots were fired.