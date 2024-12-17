World-class opera stars including Placido Domingo, unite for 'Turandot'

Tenor and conductor Jose Cura speaks during a press conference for the Again 2024 Turandot project at Coex on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

World-renowned opera singers and artists are coming together to revive the grandeur of large-scale opera productions in Korea, a rarity outside dedicated opera theaters.

Park Hyun-joon, artistic director of the “Again 2024 Turandot project,” aims to deliver a production that echoes the success of its predecessor two decades ago.

“Bringing together world-renowned singers like this cast was almost impossible,” Park said Tuesday during a press conference held at Coex Hall D, where "Turandot" will be staged beginning Sunday.

“In 2003, we presented an overwhelming production of ‘Turandot.’ I believe this year’s performance will once again amaze audiences with its scale,” he said.

Puccini’s three-act masterpiece, set in ancient China, tells the story of the cold-hearted Princess Turandot, who challenges her suitors with deadly riddles. Prince Calaf, determined to win her heart, solves the riddles but presents the princess with a challenge of his own. The iconic aria “Nessun dorma” remains one of opera’s most celebrated pieces.

Park, who previously directed “Turandot” at Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2003, is commemorating the 100th anniversary of Puccini’s death with an all-star lineup.

Opera legend Placido Domingo will conduct performances on Dec. 28 and 30. Internationally acclaimed tenor and conductor Jose Cura will lead on Dec. 22 to 23 and Dec. 25 to 26, while Paolo Carignani, one of Europe’s top opera conductors, will helm the remaining four shows.

“If we perform opera in a traditional way, of course, the venue isn’t adapted,” Cura said at the press conference. “But if we consider that in this way we can reach, in one evening, what in Europe you can reach in seven performances, then the experiment becomes very interesting. I hope a lot of people in Korea will come to see it because it will be a unique experience.”

Reflecting on his illustrious 40-year career and over 3,000 performances, Cura shared that while he still sings, he has returned to his roots as a conductor and composer, saying he has earned “the right to take it easy.”

The production is directed by Davide Livermore, who recently helmed “Turandot” at Milan’s La Scala Theater. It will feature a staggering 350 performers.