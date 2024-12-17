Most Popular
World-class opera stars including Placido Domingo, unite for 'Turandot'By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Dec. 17, 2024 - 17:16
World-renowned opera singers and artists are coming together to revive the grandeur of large-scale opera productions in Korea, a rarity outside dedicated opera theaters.
Park Hyun-joon, artistic director of the “Again 2024 Turandot project,” aims to deliver a production that echoes the success of its predecessor two decades ago.
“Bringing together world-renowned singers like this cast was almost impossible,” Park said Tuesday during a press conference held at Coex Hall D, where "Turandot" will be staged beginning Sunday.
“In 2003, we presented an overwhelming production of ‘Turandot.’ I believe this year’s performance will once again amaze audiences with its scale,” he said.
Puccini’s three-act masterpiece, set in ancient China, tells the story of the cold-hearted Princess Turandot, who challenges her suitors with deadly riddles. Prince Calaf, determined to win her heart, solves the riddles but presents the princess with a challenge of his own. The iconic aria “Nessun dorma” remains one of opera’s most celebrated pieces.
Park, who previously directed “Turandot” at Seoul World Cup Stadium in 2003, is commemorating the 100th anniversary of Puccini’s death with an all-star lineup.
Opera legend Placido Domingo will conduct performances on Dec. 28 and 30. Internationally acclaimed tenor and conductor Jose Cura will lead on Dec. 22 to 23 and Dec. 25 to 26, while Paolo Carignani, one of Europe’s top opera conductors, will helm the remaining four shows.
“If we perform opera in a traditional way, of course, the venue isn’t adapted,” Cura said at the press conference. “But if we consider that in this way we can reach, in one evening, what in Europe you can reach in seven performances, then the experiment becomes very interesting. I hope a lot of people in Korea will come to see it because it will be a unique experience.”
Reflecting on his illustrious 40-year career and over 3,000 performances, Cura shared that while he still sings, he has returned to his roots as a conductor and composer, saying he has earned “the right to take it easy.”
The production is directed by Davide Livermore, who recently helmed “Turandot” at Milan’s La Scala Theater. It will feature a staggering 350 performers.
Leading the stellar cast are sopranos Maria Guleghina, Asmik Grigorian and Ewa Plonka, who will share the role of Turandot in a triple-cast format. The role of Calaf will be performed by tenors Yusif Eyvazov, Brian Jagde and Aleksandrs Antonenko, while sopranos Juliana Grigoryan, Donata Lombardi, Park Mi-hae, and Daria Masiero will alternate as Liu.
Four Korean performers are also featured in the production.
Soprano Park Mi-hae will take on Liu, while baritone Han Myung-won (Leo An) plays Ping, tenor Louis Kim performs as Pang, and tenor Kim Sang-jin stars as Pong.
Tenor Louis Kim first saw “Turandot” as a university student in 2003 and described participating in this year’s production as “an honor,” saying, “That performance left a profound impression on me 20 years ago.” Similarly, Kim Sang-jin, who sang in the choir during the 2003 production, shared his deep emotions about returning to the stage in a leading role.
Addressing concerns about the country’s current political climate, Park noted, “It’s true that ticket sales have slowed down, but there haven’t been any cancellations. So we’re able to proceed without difficulties.”
“Turandot” will run from Sunday through Dec. 31 at Coex Convention Center Hall D in Seoul. For full casting details, visit the official “Again 2024 Turandot” website. Tickets range from 150,000 won ($104) to 1,000,000 won.
