Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party reels from Yoon impeachment

Han Dong-hoon leaves the National Assembly in western Seoul after announcing his resignation from his role as leader of the ruling People Power Party, on Monday. Yonhap

Han Dong-hoon on Monday announced his resignation from his role as leader of the ruling People Power Party, saying that he does not regret asking PPP lawmakers to vote in favor of Yoon's impeachment.

"I will step down from my position as the chief of the ruling party," Han announced in a press briefing that came five months after he was elected to lead the People Power Party at its national convention held on July 23.

"The collapse of the party's Supreme Council has made it impossible to carry out my duties. President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was painful, but I do not regret my decision," he added, in the briefing held at the National Assembly.

Han had said on Saturday that he planned to continue his duties despite calls for his resignation from the mostly pro-Yoon faction within his party. Several ruling party lawmakers claimed that Han should take responsibility for the impeachment of Yoon's having passed in the Assembly on Saturday.

However, since all five elected members of the ruling party's supreme council expressed their intent to resign in recent days, Han has faced mounting pressure to step down. Two of the five members -- Reps. Jang Dong-hyuk and Jin Jong-oh -- were viewed as "pro-Han," while the others -- Reps. Ihn Yohan, Kim Meen-geon and Kim Jae-won -- were part of the "pro-Yoon" faction.

Han had pushed for Yoon's "orderly resignation" and later for ruling party lawmakers to vote in favor of the president's impeachment in the days leading up to the parliamentary vote on Saturday. The impeachment motion was introduced by the opposition coalition and passed in the Assembly on Dec. 3, after meeting the quorum of 200 votes in the 300-member parliament. The results showed that at least 12 ruling conservative party lawmakers voted in favor of the motion, despite the main line of the party voting against it.

Han, during his press briefing on Monday, apologized to the public for his "inability" to find a better solution for the future of the country, other than Yoon's impeachment, due to his "shortcomings."

He stressed that the People Power Party moved to express disagreement with Yoon's martial law in a swift manner, the moment it was declared on the night of Dec. 3. "This is the real spirit of political conservatism," Han said.

Han also drew lines on his decisions and remarks supporting Yoon's impeachment by saying that "it does not in any way justify" the alleged crimes committed by main opposition leader and Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Lee Jae-myung. "The countdown to Lee's trial continues," he said.

Lee is currently embroiled in multiple court battles regarding his alleged involvement in election law violation and bribery cases.

The PPP was gearing up to transition into a leadership led by an emergency committee at around noon on Monday.

Heavyweight lawmakers of the conservative party gathered in the morning and agreed to "swiftly form" the emergency committee by "appointing an experienced party member" to lead them, according to Rep. Park Dae-chul.

PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong will take on the role of the acting leader of the party, but there will be a separate chief of the emergency leadership committee. Kweon has the authority to appoint the leader of the committee.

Han, who was the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's first justice minister from May 2022 to December 2023, was viewed as Yoon’s right-hand man after working closely beside him for nearly a decade as both a prosecutor and a Cabinet member. But their relationship is believed to have soured over their differences on how to deal with multiple issues, including the scandal involving first lady Kim Keon Hee and her acceptance of a luxury bag as a gift from a pastor.