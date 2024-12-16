Ex-minor party leader stresses regime change before entering prison

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil
-
2
Yoon impeached: Why he staked presidency on martial law gamble
-
3
Han Dong-hoon leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote
-
4
Safe, orderly protests highlight Korea's mature democracy
-
5
Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?
-
6
[Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol
-
7
How will Yoon's criminal investigation unfold following impeachment?
-
8
[Breaking] Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
9
Yoon impeachment not an endorsement of the opposition: observers
-
10
[From the Scene] Cheers erupt as parliament votes to impeach Yoon
Ex-minor party leader stresses regime change before entering prisonBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 16, 2024 - 11:28
Former minor party leader Cho Kuk on Monday called for an all-out effort for regime change before being imprisoned at the Seoul Detention Center to begin his two-year prison sentence.
Cho, who led the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, has lost his parliamentary seat after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction last Thursday on charges of academic fraud involving his children and unlawful interference in a government inspection.
He told reporters and supporters in front of the detention center that his party should make all possible efforts to prevent the ruling People Power Party, an alleged accomplice in impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, from maintaining power.
About 100 supporters gathered to see Cho off as he entered the prison. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
How will Yoon's criminal investigation unfold?
-
DP chairs says won't impeach acting president for now