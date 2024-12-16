Ukrainian military releases image of NK troops allegedly killed in Kursk: report

This screenshot from Monday shows a photo from the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda of what it described to be Russian and North Korean soldiers killed in combat. It has been partially blurred. (Yonhap)

The Ukrainian military has released photos and footage of what appear to be dozens of North Korean soldiers killed along with Russian troops in Russia's western Kursk border region, a Ukrainian media outlet has said.

Ukrainska Pravda reported Sunday, citing information from a drone unit, that the soldiers whose bodies were shown covered in snow were killed during assaults in the Russian region bordering Ukraine on Saturday.

"The Madiar channel emphasized that this is a collaborative effort of FPV (first person view)-drone pilots of the 414th Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Regiment, the Mahura Brigade, the 95th Air Assault Brigade, the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, the 1st Tank Brigade and the 17th Tank Brigade," the outlet said.

The details of the post shared on the drone unit's Telegram channel could not be verified immediately.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia could extend its deployment of North Koreans to other parts of the front line.

"We already have preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults. A significant number of them," Zelenskyy said in an address.

"The Russians include them in combined units and use them in operations in the Kursk region. So far, only there. But we have information suggesting their use could extend to other parts of the front line," he said.

South Korea and the United States have accused North Korea of sending thousands of soldiers to Russia, with some of them engaging in combat in the western Kursk border region. (Yonhap)