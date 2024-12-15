Seoul’s interim leadership preparing for Trump 2.0: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul outlines a diplomatic roadmap under Acting President Han Duck-soo’s leadership during a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Seoul on Sunday, a day after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his abrupt declaration of martial law. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul pledged Sunday to facilitate smooth preparations for the incoming Trump administration under Acting President Han Duck-soo’s leadership, emphasizing his readiness to swiftly travel to the US to engage with the Trump team if needed.

During a news conference held a day after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abrupt martial law declaration, Cho outlined the Foreign Ministry’s priorities and operational plans under the acting president system.

“First, we aim to expeditiously secure trust and support for the acting president system while reassessing cooperative relations with the international community, including our key partners,” Cho told reporters.

Cho reiterated Seoul's commitment to "actively work to maintain the robust Korea-US alliance and the friendly cooperative relationship between Korea and Japan, while preserving the momentum of trilateral cooperation between Korea, the US and Japan."

"We will also ensure that preparations for the inauguration of the new US administration proceed without setbacks," Cho said.

Cho also gave an affirmative response when asked whether he plans to travel to the US as early as possible after the start of Trump's second term next January.

"Whether I plan to visit the United States after President-elect Trump’s inauguration will be reviewed if necessary," Cho said, acknowledging the need for an in-person meeting.

"While I have spoken with Secretary Blinken over the phone, I believe there are messages that should be discussed and conveyed in person, so I plan to consult and coordinate with the US side to further review this matter."

Cho also emphasized that the Foreign Ministry will strengthen its focus on "economic diplomacy" to mitigate potential impacts on business operations under the acting president system.

"We will effectively prepare for uncertainties arising from the United States while proactively addressing economic security issues," Cho said, providing plans to forge a coordinated system between the government and private sector, working closely with other related ministries, companies and foreign missions.

Cho pledged that the Foreign Ministry will prioritize maintaining amicable relations with China, which were strained by Yoon's public address on Thursday.

In his speech defending his martial law decree, Yoon cited allegations of Chinese nationals spying in South Korea and expressed concerns over China's growing green industry in order to denounce the main opposition Democratic Party's national security policies and accuse them of being anti-nuclear energy.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning swiftly reacted the same day, saying China was "deeply surprised and dissatisfied" with Yoon's remarks.

"We aim to maintain close communication to ensure stable development in our relationship with China," Cho said during the press briefing.

As part of those efforts, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won met with Fang Kun, charge d'affaires for the Chinese Embassy in Korea on Saturday evening, shortly after the National Assembly's vote to impeach Yoon.

Cho emphasized Seoul's commitment to advancing next year’s multilateral diplomatic initiatives seamlessly, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC Summit, which Korea will host, and events commemorating the 60th anniversary of normalized ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

"Given the responses from other countries, we foresee no major obstacles to ensuring their smooth implementation."

Cho, however, admitted that the political upheaval "has, to some extent, damaged the trust and expectations the international community has in us, and I believe it will take time and effort to restore them."

"We will work diligently to normalize the situation as quickly as possible."

Cho is expected to continue serving as foreign minister to aid in repairing the diplomatic fallout caused by Yoon's martial law declaration.

Cho, who has openly said he repeatedly voiced his strong opposition during an impromptu Cabinet meeting held shortly before Yoon’s martial law declaration on Dec. 3, submitted his resignation on Dec. 4.

"Even now, I have no hesitation about stepping down. However, I believe I cannot neglect the duties I am responsible for," Cho said when asked whether he would still resign.

"I'd like to convey that I find myself in a situation where I am not free even to make the decision to resign."