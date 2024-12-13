Courts condemn arrest order for judge as threat to judicial independence

Protesters holding banners and light sticks call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and arrest in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s judiciary on Friday criticized the revelation that a sitting judge was reportedly included on a list of individuals whose location was to be tracked for potential arrest during martial law operations on Dec. 3.

Describing it as a "serious violation of judicial independence," both the Supreme Court and the Seoul Central District Court issued statements Friday condemning the action as a threat to the rule of law.

A local media outlet, the JoongAng Ilbo, reported Friday morning that Seoul Central District Court Judge Kim Dong-hyun -- who had recently acquitted main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung in a perjury trial -- was included on the list of individuals targeted during martial law.

Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, reportedly told investigators that he received a call from Counterintelligence Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, shortly after the declaration of martial law, requesting the tracking of prominent individuals. According to Cho, the list included Judge Kim. This is the first revelation that a judge was among the targets for location tracking and potential arrest.

Among the names on the 15-person list disclosed previously were ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon; main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung; Democratic Party of Korea Floor Leader Park Chan-dae; minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party Chair Rep. Cho Kuk, Democratic Party Reps. Jung Chung-rae and Kim Min-seok; National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik; former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-soo; former National Election Commission Chairperson Kwon Soon-il; liberal journalist Kim Ou-joon; and left-leaning activist Kim Min-woong.

In response to the media report, the Supreme Court issued a statement saying: "If these allegations are true, this constitutes a direct and grave infringement on judicial authority. Such actions deeply undermine the principle of judicial independence, jeopardizing the foundations of a nation governed by the rule of law. The judiciary demands a prompt investigation to uncover the full truth and hold those responsible to account."

The Seoul Central District Court also issued a statement: "If the allegations are true, this would represent a serious infringement on judicial independence, driven solely by dissatisfaction with a specific court ruling. Such actions constitute a grave violation of the rule of law and the constitutional principle of separation of powers. We express our deep regret over this matter."