[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packagesBy Hong Yoo
Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 09:01
Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents six-course meal with premium hanwoo
For the month of December only, Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel in Songdo, Incheon, has introduced a six-course meal highlighting premium Korean beef, or hanwoo, and exquisite cooking.
The “Holiday Symphony of Hanwoo” begins with a hanwoo tartar starter, followed by a snow crab and avocado salad, soup of the day and porcini mushroom ragu with ravioli.
The main dish is hanwoo filet mignon roasted on charcoal until perfectly juicy and tender.
The meal ends with a sweet white mousse and fruit cake for dessert.
This promotion is available at Bene, an Italian restaurant at the hotel.
The meal costs 150,000 won per person and wine pairing by a sommelier is offered at an additional 20,000 won.
Make a wish at Grand Hyatt Seoul
Grand Hyatt Seoul in central Seoul has given its mascot “HY” a new festive look, adding a warm fur hat and a scarf for the Christmas season.
Decorate your bag or purse with the limited edition winter HY, available for purchase at the hotel’s lobby, spa and restaurants at 32,000 won.
The key ring will only be on sale during this winter season.
Grand Hyatt Seoul is also holding the “Make a Wish to Santa HY” event until Christmas.
The event involves writing a wish on HY-shaped paper and then dropping it in the Santa HY mailbox in the lobby.
Some letters will be selected from the mailbox to receive gifts, which will be announced on the last day of the year.
Time for afternoon tea at Park Hyatt Seoul
Park Hyatt Seoul in Gangnam, Seoul, is launching a festive afternoon tea set at The Lounge, a modern Korean cuisine restaurant on its 24th floor.
The Lounge's Christmas tree and crystal lighting decor adds a luxurious holiday atmosphere when enjoying the new afternoon tea set available until Jan. 1 at 72,000 won per person.
The savory selection includes champagne jelly, lobster tartlet, herb chiffon, beef ruby crostini and hanwoo brioche toast.
The sweet selection was inspired by "The Land of Sweets" from Tchaikovsky's ballet number “The Nutcracker.” Chocolate from Spain, Arabian coffee, Chinese tea, Russian lollipops and French marzipan are used to create a gingerbread man cake, strawberry candy cane cake, Christmas mocha cake, earl grey raspberry mousse and chocolate gugelhupf.
As window-side seats are limited, it’s recommended to reserve tables early to enjoy the city view with the afternoon tea set.
Countdown party at Parnas Hotel Jeju
Parnas Hotel Jeju on Jeju Island will hold a New Year countdown event on Dec. 31.
The event kicks off at 9 p.m. on the last day of the year at the hotel’s East Wing lobby.
There will be a photo booth to capture the moment, a tarot booth for fortune telling and a roulette booth where participants can receive a diffuser, beach towel and tube as gifts.
At jazz performance by a vocal and piano duo will elevate the exciting year-end celebrations starting at 11 p.m.
After the concert, a lucky draw event will take place, offering a variety of prizes, including a two-night stay in the junior suite room with an ocean view at Parnas Hotel Jeju with breakfast for two, a lunch or dinner for two at the premium all-day dining restaurant Confetti, and the Parnas Hotel Jeju signature diffuser.
