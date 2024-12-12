Will second impeachment vote be different?

Rep. Jin Jong-oh of the ruling People Power Party speaks in a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

With seven ruling party members now saying they will back a second impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol, the motion looks likely to need just one more backer to pass.

Rep. Jin Jong-oh and Rep. Han Ji-ah of the People Power Party revealed their decisions for Saturday's impeachment vote, becoming the sixth and seventh ruling party lawmakers who will vote for Yoon's impeachment following Rep. Kim Sang-wook, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, Rep. Kim Yea-ji, Rep. Cho Kyung-tae and Rep. Kim Jae-sub.

The impeachment motion requires at least two-thirds of the 300-member Assembly to vote for it in order for it to be forwarded to the Constitutional Court, which has the authority to finalize the impeachment.

With the opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party, holding a combined 192 seats in the Assembly, at least eight lawmakers from PPP would have to vote in favor of the impeachment bill.

Jin, a former South Korean Olympic shooting medalist, also shared that he recognized the martial law declaration destroyed the ruling party's and his value, and philosophy.

“I will vote in favor. This is a decision to protect the democracy and constitutional order of the Republic of Korea,” Jin said in a press conference at the National Assembly, using the formal name for South Korea.

The doctor-turned-lawmaker Han shared her decision to cast the vote in a social media post.

She said if the ruling party’s decision does not conform to the public’s common sense, the party needs to acknowledge its fault and correct it quickly.

“The president’s political future is decided not by himself, but by the people. Our party needs to follow our people’s decision,” Han added in her online post.