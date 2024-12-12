Hyundai Motor, Google bolster ties to upgrade in-car navigation

(From left) Ariel Spivak, vice president at Android and devices & services partnerships at Google; Cyrus Beagley, vice president at partnerships solutions at Google; Song Chang-hyeon, president of advanced vehicle platform division at Hyundai Motor Group; Jorgen Behrens, vice President and general manager at Google Maps Automotive; and Kim Heung-soo, executive vice president at global strategy office at Hyundai Motor Group pose for a photo at a recent signing ceremony. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it will expand its business collaboration with Google to upgrade its vehicles’ navigation and infotainment features.

Under the partnership, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles will integrate Google Maps Platform’s Places application programming interface, or API, to improve the accuracy of navigation systems in Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles. The enhanced navigation will provide detailed information such as business hours, contact details, ratings and reviews for 250 million locations worldwide.

Song Chang-hyeon, president of the advanced vehicle platform division at Hyundai Motor Group; Ariel Spivak, vice president of Android and devices & services partnerships at Google; Jorgen Behrens, vice president and general manager at Google Maps Automotive and other executives recently attended a signing ceremony, though detailed information was not disclosed due to confidentiality.

The updated Google Maps platform will initially be available in Kia vehicles in North America, with plans to expand to Hyundai and Genesis’ global lineups. The company noted that a decision on implementing the new system in Korea has yet to be made.

Leveraging its business partnership with Google, Hyundai Motor also plans to boost its software capabilities and accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles.

“We are developing technologies in SDV (software-defined vehicle) and mobility to provide customer-centric values. Our partnership with Google will serve as an opportunity to deliver greater value to our customers,” stated Song.

In August, Hyundai Motor announced that its new infotainment system, jointly developed with Google, will run on the Android Automotive operating system to deliver more personalized interaction between drivers and vehicles. The Genesis GV90, Hyundai’s luxury brand’s flagship SUV, will be the first model to adopt this system.