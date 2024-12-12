Army chief suspended after being named suspect

Most Popular
Army chief suspended after being named suspectBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Dec. 12, 2024 - 13:27
Four-star Army Gen. Park An-su, who was appointed to lead the martial law command during the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, has been suspended from his position as Army Chief of Staff, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.
Gen. Go Chang-jun, a four-star general currently leading the Army 2nd Operations Command, has been appointed acting Army Chief of Staff. The spokesperson explained that Go was chosen for his extensive knowledge of ground operations.
Park’s suspension brings the total number of military officials removed from their positions due to allegations tied to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s surprise martial law declaration to eight. Among them is former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently in custody for allegedly assisting Yoon in the declaration.
A total of 16 military personnel involved in operations on the martial law night have been under investigation by the police and the prosecution. The ministry has also suspended a number of suspects from their duties.
"The duties of individuals confirmed as suspects during the prosecution and police investigations are suspended,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said during a press briefing.
“We have taken action against commanders with clear evidence of actual deployment during the martial law declaration and have also requested travel bans.”
