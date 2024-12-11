Shame on presidential couple: Yoon and his wife decried by alma maters

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and his wife Kim Keon Hee are seen boarding a plane at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Sept. 19. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Students at President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee's former schools have jointed in the nationwide condemnation of what is being seen as the president's act of insurgence via declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

The student council of Chungam High School said in an official statement that the government declaring martial law was a wrongful action that plunged the nation into chaos. Yoon, commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command Yeo In-hyung, then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min are all graduates of the same school, earning the nickname "Chungam Faction" based on their loyalty to the president.

"Chungam High School's student council wholeheartedly agrees with the nation's furor sparked by the Dec. 3 incident. However, the president and the individuals in question graduated Chungam some 40 years ago. They have but passed briefly through this school, and have no association whatever with the current students," the student council said.

In the aftermath of the martial law incident, Chungam students have been subject to insults and threats, with school staff receiving a barrage of phone calls in protest of the president's actions. The school even permitted students to not wear the school uniform until February next year, and requested that police increase security near the campus.