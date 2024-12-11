Shame on presidential couple: Yoon and his wife decried by alma maters

Most Popular
Shame on presidential couple: Yoon and his wife decried by alma matersBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Dec. 11, 2024 - 13:34
Students at President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee's former schools have jointed in the nationwide condemnation of what is being seen as the president's act of insurgence via declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
The student council of Chungam High School said in an official statement that the government declaring martial law was a wrongful action that plunged the nation into chaos. Yoon, commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command Yeo In-hyung, then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min are all graduates of the same school, earning the nickname "Chungam Faction" based on their loyalty to the president.
"Chungam High School's student council wholeheartedly agrees with the nation's furor sparked by the Dec. 3 incident. However, the president and the individuals in question graduated Chungam some 40 years ago. They have but passed briefly through this school, and have no association whatever with the current students," the student council said.
In the aftermath of the martial law incident, Chungam students have been subject to insults and threats, with school staff receiving a barrage of phone calls in protest of the president's actions. The school even permitted students to not wear the school uniform until February next year, and requested that police increase security near the campus.
Students at Myungil Girls' High School, where first lady Kim graduated from in 1991, put up posters decrying Kim for her alleged unlawful involvement in state affairs. Kim has long been suspected of political interference without authority, which has not yet been proven by an official investigation.
"Dear Kim Keon Hee. How are you? We are not well. When we take a taxi, when we go to school events, we say in a shameful voice that (our destination) is Myungil," reads one of the posters. "We will continue to be more ashamed of Myungil the more you interfere with state affairs, and the less you feel ashamed of the president's martial law."
The students concluded by urging for Yoon's impeachment and Kim's arrest.
Both of Yoon and Kim's old universities -- Seoul National University and Kyonggi University, respectively -- were among dozens of universities across the country to denounce the martial law decree and the president's actions. SNU and Kyonggi University both said Yoon's impeachment is the only way for democratic order to be restored in the country.
A second National Assembly vote for Yoon's impeachment is slated for Saturday, with a handful of ruling party lawmakers expressing the intent to vote for Yoon's ouster, or at least participate in the vote. The last impeachment vote took place the previous Saturday, but was thwarted when 105 members of the ruling People Power Party boycotted the process.
At least 200 of the 300 members of the parliament must vote in favor for the impeachment motion to be passed by the National Assembly, after which the Constitutional Court must reach a decision on the matter within 180 days.
