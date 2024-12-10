[Contribution] Kazakhstan’s emergence as a middle power

By Nurgali Arystanov

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea

According to the latest report by German think tank The German Institute for International and Security Affairs, Kazakhstan has been characterized as a "middle power," a nation with substantial influence on the global political and economic stage.

The report highlights a stark contrast between the present and some 30 years ago, when Kazakhstan gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and played a modest role in global affairs. Today, Kazakhstan is a rapidly developing nation. The country’s gross domestic product per capita has grown 20-fold, from $700 in 1991 to $13,500 in 2024.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Astana Think Tank Forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, "While major powers are preoccupied with rivalry or unable to reach a compromise, it is often the middle powers that serve as mediators in resolving disputes, thereby upholding the fundamental principles of global cooperation."

Multivector foreign policy

Kazakhstan's foreign policy emphasizes multipolarity, peaceful coexistence, multilateralism, pragmatism and diplomacy. The country remains an active member of international organizations such as the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States and others. Kazakhstan's approach prioritizes constructive engagement with all key partners to ensure lasting peace and prosperity both in its region and beyond. Consequently, in 2024, Kazakhstan continued to deepen its participation in these organizations.

President Tokayev’s multivector foreign policy has enabled Kazakhstan to maintain constructive relationships with major powers like the United States, the European Union, China and Russia. He has actively pursued international engagement through visits to countries such as China, France, Italy and Singapore, addressing issues of security, trade and technological collaboration. Kazakhstan has also hosted high-ranking foreign leaders, including Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European dignitaries and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

One of the most significant events of 2024 was the SCO summit hosted by Kazakhstan, attended by leaders of member states, observers, invited guests and heads of international organizations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. During the summit, Kazakhstan proposed initiatives to enhance security, economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

The platform of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia saw significant progress with initiatives designed to strengthen confidence-building measures. Under Kazakhstan's leadership, substantial developments were achieved, culminating in a successful conclusion to its CICA Chairmanship.

While speaking at the 79th UN General Assembly in 2024, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu emphasized the voices of middle powers and the developing world must be amplified and clearly heard in the Security Council, as envisioned by President Tokayev. He said that amid geopolitical turbulence and economic instability, the world needs diplomacy and dialogue.

During the meeting with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Secretary-General Guterres praised Kazakhstan's strategic partnership with the UN, commending its contributions to peace and security, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and human rights. “Kazakhstan is a privileged partner for us, a pillar of multilateralism, and a bridge between cultures, religions and civilizations. Your country, as a fundamental pillar of Central Asia, serves as a bridge between East and West,” Guterres remarked.

Nurtleu has proposed establishing a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan to enhance coordination on achieving the SDGs.

Kazakhstan also plays a role in managing international conflicts, including the Astana Process on Syria. Moreover, Kazakhstan contributes peacekeepers to various UN missions, such as the UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights, the mission in South Sudan and the Interim Security Force for Abyei (Sudan).

Kazakhstan actively contributes to international development. Since gaining independence, Kazakhstan has allocated $600 million in humanitarian aid and development assistance, also through its Kazakhstan Agency for International Development.

Dynamic economic growth

In the economic sphere, Kazakhstan conducts an open policy, attracting investments from all corners of the globe. The EU has become Kazakhstan's largest foreign investor, reinforcing the country’s economic trajectory. Beyond trade with neighbors and major partners, Kazakhstan has become a critical transit hub, participating in initiatives like China's Belt and Road Initiative, the EU’s Global Gateway and the Middle Corridor. It is estimated that over 80 percent of goods from China and Central Asia exported to Europe pass through Kazakhstan, underscoring its importance as a trade corridor.

Another area for international cooperation is building a nuclear power plant, which was approved by the public at a nationwide referendum, held in October.

Kazakhstan is increasingly important to international partners due to its reserves of rare earth metals and minerals. The country produces 19 types of critical materials and ranks among the top global producers of copper. Rare earth metals are vital for green energy, digital technologies, aerospace, and other high-tech sectors.

Digital transformation is another area where Kazakhstan has achieved substantial progress. Kazakhstan ranked 24th in the global e-government development index, climbing four spots from the previous report, according to the UN E-Government Survey 2024. Currently, 93.3 percent of all government services are provided electronically, of which 86 percent are available on smartphones. With 56 services accessible, the eGov Mobile application and other external platforms facilitated the delivery of 35 million services in the first half of the year, demonstrating the high level of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation. President Tokayev proposed establishing a National Center for Artificial Intelligence in Astana by next year.

Cultural cooperation

Culturally, the 5th World Nomad Games, held in Astana in 2024, was a highlight of the year, with participation from over 100 countries, including South Korea and the United States. The event marked a significant step in Kazakhstan's cultural diplomacy.

Celebrations of 800 years of Jochi Ulus underlined common heritage with the neighboring countries and helped promote a better understanding of the region’s rich history.

Overall, the year 2024 was successful for Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and economic engagements. The country continues to strengthen its role as a key player on the international stage, actively developing its economy, culture and partnerships with key partners, including South Korea.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own. -- Ed.